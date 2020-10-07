Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201001 flu 06.jpg
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers drive-thru flu shots on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the parking lot of the health department in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Several community agencies are coordinating to offer flu shot clinics this October to provide flu vaccinations for the community.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to not only protect yourself and the people around you from flu. Preventing flu also helps reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mountain Health Network, in coordination with Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Mary’s — Ironton, St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s Family Care — Hurricane, HIMG, Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Lawrence County Health Department, is providing the following free drive-thru flu shot clinics:

Cabell Huntington Hospital

Saturday, Oct. 10

1-5 p.m. or while supplies last

Tents near the parking garage

1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or while supplies last

Tents near the parking garage

340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Saturday, Oct. 10

8-11 a.m. or while supplies last

St. Mary’s Center for Education

2853 5th Ave., Huntington

(Use 28th and 29th street entrances)

Saturday, Oct. 10

8-11 a.m. or while supplies last

St. Mary’s Family Care — Hurricane

147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane

Community flu shots are also available at:

St. Mary’s Ironton

Friday, Oct. 23

2-6 p.m. or while supplies last

1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton (outside main entrance)

HIMG

Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington

Marshall Health

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Marshall Internal Medicine 1249 15th St., Huntington

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Extended hours flu shot clinic through Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m. Marshall Family Medicine

1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington

Marshall Pharmacy

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Byrd Clinical Center

1249 15th St., Huntington

Marshall University Medical Center

1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington

The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive their vaccination from their primary care provider. Masks are required when receiving shots. For more information and updates, please visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.

