Shelter to host New Year adoption event on Jan. 5
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter will host a New Year/New Life adoption event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Mountain Health (formerly Big Sandy) Arena in downtown Huntington.
Adoption fees will be $125 for dogs or $65 for cats (fully vetted). Approved applications are required.
There will be a Huntington Police Demonstration at 2 p.m., a dog showcase by MickSparkins Petcare, music, a quilt raffle, cake walk, ID tags, gift bag with adoption and more.
Wayne County Board of Health meetings set for 2020
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Health has set the schedule for the year 2020 meetings.
Each meeting will take place on the following dates:
- Monday, Jan.13
- Monday, Feb. 10
- Monda!, March 9
- Monday, April 13
- Monday, May 11
- Monday, June 8
- Monday, July 13
- Monday, Aug.t 10
- Monday, Sept. 14
- Tuesday, Oct.13
- Monday, Nov. 9
- Monday, Dec. 14
All meetings will be at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will all be hosted at the Wayne County Health Department.
All meetings are open to the public.
For more information, call the Wayne County Health Department at 272-6261.
Lavalette Woman’s Club to meet next week
LAVALETTE — The Lavalette Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.