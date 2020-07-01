Stollings named to dean’s list at the University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.
Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.
Kermit VFD Board of Directors set for July 6
KERMIT — The annual meeting of the Kermit VFD Board of Directors is set for July 6 at the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department in Kermit, WV.
The purpose of the meeting will be to form the Board of Directors for the coming year and elect officers.
The department serves both Mingo and Wayne Counties and everyone is welcome to attend.
For information, call Harold Marcum at 304-393-3577. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
AG Morrisey’s mobile office stops set
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
July 13: Noon to 2 p.m.
n Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
July 20: Noon to 2 p.m.
n Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.