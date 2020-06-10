Town of Wayne cleanup set for June 13
WAYNE — The Town of Wayne is hosting a town cleanup this weekend.
The cleanup will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and follow guidelines of previous cleanups.
Wayne County student graduates from GSC
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Taylor Brumfield of Wayne has graduated from Glenville State College as part of the College’s May Commencement. Brumfield graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art with a minor in Psychology.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville, West Virginia. The college offers a variety of traditional and online degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.
Joshua Matthews graduates from University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Joshua Matthews of Huntington, WV, who received a Master of Arts.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
“We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon.”
With dozens of challenging academic programs, expert and world-renowned faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is the place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs and gives students the opportunity to partner with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
Ashley Michelle Duncan graduates from Clemson
CLEMSON, SC — Ashley Michelle Duncan of Huntington graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences. Duncan was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
Olivia Hakan earns degree from the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VT — Olivia Hakan of Huntington, WV, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry during commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2020.
The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.
The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.