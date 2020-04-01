WAYNE — Wayne County Schools is providing technical support to any student or parent who is having difficulty with the district’s technology during the school closure for COVID-19. Technical support is available 8 to 4 M-F at 681-203-5268 for staff, students, and parents.

Wayne County Schools has made Wi-Fi available for students to update student devices and to download needed learning materials. Students can drive up and connect to the schools Wi-Fi without having to go in. The area where Wi-Fi is accessible at each school may be seen by going to the following link https://www.wayneschoolswv.org/wifi. “Open” Wi-Fi hotspots are available at most schools for all students and staff.

