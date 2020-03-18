Community Briefs
Services, activities canceled at Kenova United Methodist
KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church, located at 503 15th St., Kenova, is canceling all services and activities through March, affecting services on March 15, March 22 and March 29.
Wayne County to begin delivering meals to students
WAYNE — Wayne County school buses will begin delivering meals to students along their usual routes beginning Wednesday, March 18, due to school closures in effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
Meal packets containing food for three days of breakfast and lunches will be delivered on Wednesday to last students until Monday, when another two days-worth of meals will be delivered.
So far, bus runs have been scheduled through next week.
Buses will leave the schools at 10:30 a.m., and parents or students should keep watch for their arrival at designated bus stops.
Parents with questions may contact their child’s school for more information.
Historic preservation grants are available
CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit.
Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding.
Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or certified local governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, is available from the grants staff of the Historic Preservation Office at 304-558-0240 or http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/development.html.
Approximately $369,000 is expected to be available for these awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.
Wayne County Board of Health meetings set for 2020
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Health has set the schedule for the year 2020 meetings.
Each meeting will take place on the following dates, unless otherwide stated in the future:
n Monday, April 13
n Monday, May 11
n Monday, June 8
n Monday, July 13
n Monday, Aug. 10
n Monday, Sept. 14
n Tuesday, Oct.13
n Monday, Nov. 9
n Monday, Dec. 14
All meetings will be at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will all be hosted at the Wayne County Health Department.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call the Wayne County Health Department at 272-6261.