Wayne County Farm Bureau set to meet on Dec. 12
WAYNE — The Wayne County Farm Bureau will host its next regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Wayne County High School Cafeteria.
New members needed, attendees are encouraged to bring a guest.
Dinner will be served.
Westmoreland Woman’s Club to meet Dec. 12
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Hostesses for the Christmas celebration will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Devotion will be by Debra Ward, and pledge to the flag will be led by Marlene Thacker. Members are asked to bring items for gift bags for the residents of the Westmoreland Senior Center, a project led by Ethel Betts, chairwoman of Community Affairs.
Questions may be directed to Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
Docks Creek cemetery accepting donations
Anyone still looking to make an end-of-year charitable donation is asked to consider a donation to the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund, a nonprofit corporation.
Donations are tax deductible. This summer’s mowing season has depleted the group’s mowing fund, which is dependent on donations to keep the cemetery maintained. Donations may be sent to: Bill Davis, Treasurer; 1962 Route 75; Kenova, WV 25530.
Checks should be made out to “Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund.”