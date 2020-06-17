Police arrest Kenova man after witnessing after drug deal
KENOVA — A man was taken into custody this week after officers observed him take part in a drug deal.
On Monday, at approximately 1700 hours, The Kenova Police Department Patrol and plainclothes officers observed a hand to hand transaction near the Shell gas on Rt. 60 in Kenova.
Timothy Keyser, of Ashland, KY, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin was recovered from the suspect.
Electronic voting in primary deemed a success
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s third electronic voting pilot project was a success during last week’s primary election, Secretary of State Mac Warner said Monday.
By state law, electronic absentee voting is available to deployed military, overseas voters, and individuals with physical disabilities who cannot participate in person or vote a paper ballot without assistance.
West Virginia’s first two electronic ballot pilot projects were conducted in the 2018 primary and general elections. Voters qualified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) were given the option to vote without relying on the U.S. Mail or needing a printer, scanner, or fax machine to vote from another country. West Virginians in 30 countries took advantage of the opportunity in 2018.
This year’s primary was a collaboration between the state of West Virginia, National Cybersecurity Center, Democracy Live and Tusk Montgomery Philanthropies. Over the next few months, Warner said, the participating partners in the primary will review the outcome of the project and decide on how to move forward for the November 3 general election.
Virtual fishing tournament open this weekend
HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is hosting a Virtual Fishing Tournament this weekend in honor of Father’s Day.
The competition will be open from June 19-21.
To participate, go fishing anywhere with your father/father figure. Then, using the hashtag #GHPRDFishing, upload a picture of your catch next to a dated newspaper.
Trophies will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most unique catch. Winners will be announced via Facebook on Monday, June 22.