Farm bureau hosting poster, photo contest
WAYNE — The Wayne County Farm Bureau is hosting a countywide poster contest and photo contest for students.
Students in the fourth grade are eligible to enter the poster contest while students in the eighth grade are eligible to enter the photo contest.
Participants should feature a local farm or farm setting on submissions.
Winners for both contests will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place.
Prize money is sponsored by Del. Ken Hicks, Del. Robert Thompson and the farm bureau.
All parents, teachers and staff members are encouraged to attend the farm bureau meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. when submissions will be judged and winners selected.
WFGH-FM radio station bringing back Christmas tradition
FORT GAY — A holiday tradition will return to Wayne County Schools this year for the 43rd year, WFGH Radio will present “Letters to Santa.” The letters are written by Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade students from all of Wayne County Schools.
“Santa” and his “Elves” will read the letters during the week days prior to the Christmas School Break.
The letters have to be received by November 12th and will begin airing on Dec. 2.