Sale to benefit Operation Christmas Child
KENOVA — A rummage sale to benefit Operation Christmas Child will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, at the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 847 13th St. in Park Circle, Kenova.
Furniture, clothing, books, glassware, food to go and parking are available.
The sale is inside the fellowship hall and will go on rain or shine.
Graduation parade to be June 6
KENOVA — A parade honoring the graduating Class of 2020 will take place in the Ceredo-Kenova area Saturday, June 6, beginning at 6 p.m. Event organizers are asking parents to drive the students in a decorated vehicle past the crowd spread out along Rt. 60, allowing for social distancing.