Pancake breakfast with Santa set at WHS on Dec. 7
WAYNE — Wayne High School will host a pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The price is $5 per person with proceeds going to the Wayne Senior Center for Christmas.
C-K Alumni Band to present Christmas Concert
KENOVA — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band will present their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova Family Life Center at 12th and Chestnut streets in Kenova.
The concert will feature everything from favorite Christmas carols to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Featuring a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and a visit from Santa, the concert is an annual holiday tradition. Admission is free.
Hair salon opening Dec. 10 on Wilson Creek Road
WAYNE — A new hair salon will be opening on Wilson Creek Road in Wayne.
Blank Canvas Salon will host a grand opening event beginning at 5 p.m. at 1030 Wilson Creek Road.
The event will feature raffled gift certificates, complimentary consultations for beauty services, hairstyle tips and tricks and more. There will also be food and drinks available. One guest will win a $100 gift certificate.
Farm Bureau to meet Dec. 12
WAYNE — The Wayne County Farm Bureau will host its next regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Wayne County High School Cafeteria.
New members needed, attendees are encouraged to bring a guest.
Dinner will be served.
Docks Creek cemetery accepting donations
Anyone still looking to make an end-of-year charitable donation is asked to consider a donation to the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund, a nonprofit corporation.
Donations are tax deductible. This summer’s mowing season has depleted the group’s mowing fund, which is dependent on donations to keep the cemetery maintained. Donations may be sent to: Bill Davis, Treasurer; 1962 Route 75; Kenova, WV 25530.
Checks should be made out to “Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund.”