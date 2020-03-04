Manchin launches Coronavirus resource page for WV residents
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a coronavirus resource page on his website to ensure West Virginians have access to accurate information so they can be prepared and safe.
“I have been closely monitoring the Coronavirus disease outbreak and have received several Senate briefings with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Health, Department of Health and Human Services and others,” Manchin said. “Today, I launched a webpage, manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus, where West Virginians can find information and resources on this public health emergency. The most important thing West Virginians can do right now is take preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and follow the advice of our public health professionals. We must all do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases.”
To view the coronavirus resource webpage, visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus.
Shawnee State University announces 2019 Dean’s List for Fall Semester
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Becky Thiel, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2019.
Emily Hudson, of Lavalette, who is going to school to be a Occupational Therapy Assistant and Madison Justice, of Wayne, who is going for nursing were on the list.
To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Shawnee State University is located at 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, along the banks of the Ohio River. With more than 70 Bachelor’s and Associate Degree Programs and three Master’s degree programs, Shawnee State University is a student-focused university offering a high personalized, affordable and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas.
Wayne County Farm Bureau meeting set for March 12
WAYNE — The Wayne County Farm Bureau will host its next regular meeting on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m., at the Wayne High School Cafeteria.
New members are welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a guest. Dinner will be served.
For more information, please call 304-272-6422.
International Travel 4-H Club hosts first meeting March 17
WAYNE — A new 4-H Club is coming to Wayne County. The International Travel 4-H Club will host its first meeting on Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) and explore the Emerald Isle.
Each month the club will focus on another country as a way to better understand the world around us.
Any interested youth are welcome to join.
Please call the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or email Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu to learn more.
Westmoreland Woman’s Club to have rummage, hot dog sale
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will sponsor a rummage and hot dog sale on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former site of the Camden Road United Bank.
The rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
Proceeds from sales go toward the charitable activities of the club, including the two $1,000 college scholarships given to Spring Valley High School seniors each year.
For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
Historic preservation grants are available
CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding.
Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or certified local governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, is available from the grants staff of the Historic Preservation Office at 304-558-0240 or http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/development.html.
Approximately $369,000 is expected to be available for these awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.
Wayne County Board of Health meetings set for 2020
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Health has set the schedule for the year 2020 meetings.
Each meeting will take place on the following dates:
- Monday, March 9
- Monday, April 13
- Monday, May 11
- Monday, June 8
- Monday, July 13
- Monday, Aug. 10
- Monday, Sept. 14
- Tuesday, Oct.13
- Monday, Nov. 9
- Monday, Dec. 14
All meetings will be at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will all be hosted at the Wayne County Health Department.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call the Wayne County Health Department at 272-6261.