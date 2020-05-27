Body recovered from Ohio River in Kenova
KENOVA — A body that is suspected to have been in the water for at least a week was pulled from the Ohio River on Saturday morning.
Lt. Anthony Thompson of the Kenova Police Department said the call came in at about 9:20 a.m. that a body was floating parallel from the trestle bridge at 13th Street.
Crews from Kenova police and volunteer fire departments recovered the body of the unidentified male at 10:15 a.m.
The body was transported to the Kenova Police Department and processed to be sent to Charleston for identification, Thompson said.
Police said the man is believed to be nearly 6 feet tall and was wearing a size medium shirt with a 32- to 36-inch waist, appearing to be about 40-50 years old.
Officials are checking local and national missing persons databases to try to identify the man.
No foul play is suspected at this time, and no other details about where the body could have come from are known.
University of Findlay announces 2019-20 grads
FINDLAY, Oh. — University of Findlay graduates were recently recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-2020.
The University is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. Students will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates. More than 1000 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2019 — 2020.
Local students include:
- Stacie Banzon, of Salt Rock, 25559, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.
- Nathaniel Earl, of Huntington, 25704, received the following: Master of Business Administration.
- Johnny Sweeney, of Lavalette, 25535, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Wilson named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC — Charles Wilson, a Senior Composite Social Studies Education major from Huntington, was among over 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
