Accidental fire kills one in Wayne County
WAYNE — An overnight fire has killed one individual in Wayne County, according to West Virginia state fire marshals.
Officials said Larry Rice, 62, of Wayne, was killed during an accidental fire that began on Jericho Road around 3 a.m. Thursday after he was smoking while oxygen was in use.
Rice was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the fire marshals said Thursday.
Sanders promoted at City National Bank
WAYNE — City National Bank announced that employee Debbie Sanders has been promoted to Office Manager of the Wayne branch.
Sanders started her banking career in 1978 at Wayne County Bank. Over the years she has worked for Bank One and Old National Bank before joining City’s team at the Wayne branch in 1997.
Headquartered in Charleston, W. Va., City National Bank operates more than 90 branches in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.
Ceredo Antique Auto Show canceled for 2020
HUNTINGTON — The 20th annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show, scheduled for Aug. 1 and presented by the Huntington Region AACA, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.