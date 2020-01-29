St. Mary’s offering Navigating Grief course
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission will present “Navigating Grief,” a free course for anyone who has experienced a loss.
The four-week course will take place each Monday from Feb. 3 through Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospitality House, located at 2801 S. Staunton Road, Huntington. Attendees will learn how to cope with grief and connect with others who are experiencing similar emotions.
The course will cover various topics, including:
- The definition of grief
- Stages and expressions of grief
- How to deal with grief
- Practical responses to grief
To register, call St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission at 304-526-1188.
Black Diamond Town Hall Westmoreland meeting set
HUNTINGTON — A Westmoreland community meeting is set to discuss updates on the environmental cleanup efforts at the property at 2923 Park Avenue.
The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the West Edge Factory, located at 1040 Vernon Street, Moses Automall Entrance.
Refreshments will be served.
Extension committee meeting set for Tuesday
WAYNE — The Wayne County Extension Service Committee will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office in Wayne.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend. Please call the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 for more information.
Lavalette Woman’s Club to meet Tuesday
LAVALETTE — The Lavalette Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Prestera Center now hiring at Huntington location
HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center has an immediate opening for the position of Money Management Specialist at the Pinecrest location at 5600 US Route 60 East in Huntington (the old Stone Lodge).
In essence, the position is designed to assist Prestera Center consumers to understand and manage their finances.
The work week is 37.5 hours and pays $12.00/hour.
Interested applicants should go to https://www.prestera.org/careers/current-job-openings for application and more info.
Historic Preservation grants are available
CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or certified local governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, is available from the grants staff of the Historic Preservation Office at 304-558-0240 or http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/development.html. Approximately $369,000 is expected to be available for these awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.
Wayne County Board of Health meetings set for 2020
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Health has set the schedule for the year 2020 meetings.
Each meeting will take place on the following dates:
- Monday, Feb. 10
- Monday, March 9
- Monday, April 13
- Monday, May 11
- Monday, June 8
- Monday, July 13
- Monday, Aug. 10
- Monday, Sept. 14
- Tuesday, Oct.13
- Monday, Nov. 9
- Monday, Dec. 14
All meetings will be at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will all be hosted at the Wayne County Health Department.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call the Wayne County Health Department at 272-6261.