Two die in single vehicle accident in East Lynn
EAST LYNN — Two men died last week after a single vehicle accident in the East Lynn Lake area of Rt. 37.
According to West Virginia State Police, Walter “Waldo” Mitchell, 39, of Genoa, and Steven Lee Ferguson, 41, of Wayne, were traveling on Route 37 near East Lynn Lake in the early morning hours of April 18 when the truck they were in rolled on the highway.
Police believe high speeds contributed to the driver of the vehicle loosing control. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Kenova cleanup scheduled for May 2 canceled
KENOVA — The Kenova city wide cleanup scheduled for May 2, has been canceled.
Dumpsters will however be located in the 1500 block of Pine Street from May 2-9, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for residents to utilize.
The services are only available for residents, and proof of residency will be required.
Organizes urge participants to please maintain required social distancing and to not place trash on the ground. Kenova Police Department will be monitoring the area.
For more information, please call 304-453-1571.
BOE names Teacher and Service Person of the Year
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education announced the teacher and service person of the year awards during the regular meeting Tuesday, April 28. Those names were not available by press time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned for more in the May 6 edition of The Wayne County News.
Teacher of the Year candidates, as nominated by each school in the District were: Brenda Sweeney, Tim Decker, Mary Stacey, Morgan Prince, Megan Ross, Angela Stroud, Lara Queen, Karen Watts, Deborah Fuller, Brenda Hatten, Kristen Stephens, Terri Tanner, Whitney Chandler, Charles Davis, Betina Elliot, Jacob Smith, Sabrina Hill and Amber Bader.
Service Person of the Year candidates, as nominated by each school in the District were: Lois Chafin, Deborah Evans, Ann Haynes, Kristie Baker, Kamala Messer, Tammy Williamson, Laura Ross, Wendy Little, Ronald Arnoldt, Jessica Chinn, Pamela Johnson, Samantha Merritt, Joy Adkins, Jay O’Brien, Becky Mathis and George New.