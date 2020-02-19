Mingo County man dies in fatal crash on Saturday
JENNIES CREEK — A Mingo County man died late Saturday night after the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway in Wayne County.
Sam “Puddin” Spaulding, 32, of Kermit was thrown from the vehicle after it ran off Jennies Creek Road, which is near the Mingo County line, just after 11 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police.
Spaulding was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.
Spaulding was a graduate of Tug Valley High School.
Stollings named to dean’s list at University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OH — Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.
Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.
Honor flight hosting Longaberger Basket Bingo
HUNTINGTON — A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight Huntington is set for Tuesday, February 25 at HIMG (enter in back at Door P).
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start promptly at 6 p.m. Price is $20 for 20 games, you will pay at door.
There will be door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50. Also, refreshments available for purchase.
For more information, contact Patty Dickey at 304-208-1200.
Prestera Center now hiring at Huntington location
HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center has an immediate opening for the position of Money Management Specialist at the Pinecrest location at 5600 US Route 60 East in Huntington (the old Stone Lodge).
In essence, the position is designed to assist Prestera Center consumers to understand and manage their finances.
The work week is 37.5 hours and pays $12/hour.
Interested applicants should go to https://www.prestera.org/careers/current-job-openings for application and more info.
Historic Preservation grants are available
CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding.
Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or certified local governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, is available from the grants staff of the Historic Preservation Office at 304-558-0240 or http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/development.html.
Approximately $369,000 is expected to be available for these awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.
Wayne County Board of Health meetings set for 2020
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Health has set the schedule for the year 2020 meetings.
Each meeting will take place on the following dates:
- Monday, March 9
- Monday, April 13
- Monday, May 11
- Monday, June 8
- Monday, July 13
- Monday, Aug. 10
- Monday, Sept. 14
- Tuesday, Oct.13
- Monday, Nov. 9
- Monday, Dec. 14
All meetings will be at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will all be hosted at the Wayne County Health Department.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call the Wayne County Health Department at 272-6261.