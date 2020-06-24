Brammer named to Cedarville University Dean’s List
CEDARVILLE, OH — Cassidy Brammer of Kenova, WV, was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for spring 2020. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Duncan named to Clemson University President’s List
CLEMSON, SC — Ashley Michelle Duncan of Huntington has been named to the President’s List at Clemson University.
Duncan, whose major is Biological Sciences, made the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
Wayne County Democratic committee to meet
WAYNE — The Wayne County Democratic Executive Committee will have a meeting at the Wayne County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, to fill all old and new positions.