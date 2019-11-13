WVU Extension service hosting seminar on Nov. 21
WAYNE — The WVU Extension Service-Wayne County will be hosting a Small Ruminant Seminar on Nov. 21 at 5:30 for those interest in sheep and goat production.
The office is located at 27572 East Lynn Road, Wayne, WV 25570.
Guest Speakers will include James Maxwell, DVM-West Virginia Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian; Brian Unroe-Owner and Operator of the Feed Stop in Gallipolis, Ohio and Adam Clark-Clark Club Lambs of Gallipolis, Ohio.
Topics will include regulations, marketing, general health, nutrition, and selection.
RSVP by November 15th by 4 p.m. at 304-272-6839.
Fort Gay tree lighting ceremony set for Nov. 24
FORT GAY — The annual Fort Gay Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for Sunday, Nov. 24. at 6 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to attend and bring an ornament to hang on the tree.
The event is located on the Fort Gay High School front lawn.
WFGH-FM radio bringing back Christmas tradition
FORT GAY — A holiday tradition will return to Wayne County Schools this year for the 43rd year, WFGH Radio will present “Letters to Santa.” The letters are written by Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade students from all of Wayne County Schools.
“Santa” and his “Elves” will read the letters during the week days prior to the Christmas School Break.
The letters will begin airing on Dec. 2.
Westmoreland Woman’s Club to meet on Nov. 14
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse at 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Guest speaker will be Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.
Devotion will be by Carole Boster; pledge to the flag by Beverly Beldon; Hostess Committee is Marlene Thacker, chair, with Sandee Thacker and Sherri Blake. For additional information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
Pancake breakfast with Santa set at WHS on Dec. 7
WAYNE — Wayne High School will host a pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The price is $5.00 per person with proceeds going to the Wayne Senior Center for Christmas.
Hair salon opening Dec. 10
WAYNE — A new hair salon will be opening on Wilson Creek Road in Wayne.
Blank Canvas Salon will host a grand opening event beginning at 5 p.m. at 1030 Wilson Creek Road.
The event will feature raffled gift certificates, complimentary consultations for beauty services, hairstyle tips and tricks and more. There will also be food and drinks available. One guest will win a $100 gift certificate.