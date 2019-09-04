Tire Amnesty Day scheduled for Saturday

WAYNE - The Wayne County Solid Waste Authority will hold another Tire Amnesty Day for the county this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 7. A form of West Virginia Identification is required for drop off and participants must be residents of Wayne County. Drop-off limit is 10 tires per person, must be 18 inches or less, no businesses can drop off, and rims are accepted.

Tolsia golf scramble to be held Sept. 28

LAVALETTE - The first annual Tolsia Lady Rebels Golf Scramble is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette. An entry fee of $65 applies to each team and hole sponsorships are available for $100. To register, contact Ric Morrone by phone at 304-840-2138 or by email at r.ic.mo@hotmail.com

NFHS/ACEP coaching class offered in September

SOUTH CHARLESTON - An ASEP coaching class will be held Sept. 21, 22, and 29 at South Charleston High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at wvssac.org.

