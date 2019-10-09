Wayne High School Class of 1956 to host lunch
HUNTINGTON — The Wayne High School Class of 1956 will be meeting Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Golden Corral near the 29th Street exit in Huntington.
Wayne Middle School recognized by AHA
WAYNE — The American Heart Association has recognized Wayne Middle School once again as one of the top schools in West Virginia. This year Wayne Middle school was No. 5 in the state of WV in the American Heart Challenge Basketball program. The donations raised help fight heart disease and stroke.
AHA representative Lydia Pruitt presented the honor to Wayne Middle School staff late last week, commending them for being a leader in fighting heart disease and stroke in their town and state.
Annual BCA event held in Kenova
KENOVA — The Buffalo Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club hosted their annual Breast Cancer Awareness event at the Town of Kenova gazebo. Tim Bias, Mayor of Kenova, declared it Breast Cancer Awareness month with members of the Buffalo CEOS Club, staff from the Wayne County Community Services Organization, and Zack Jarrett, Interventionist with the W.Va. Breast & Cervical Cancer Program. For more information about the Wayne County CEOS program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.
Guyan Pasture walk an ‘informative’ success.
The Guyan pasture walk was recently held on Whites Creek in Wayne County. Leonard Napier hosted the event to show other farmers from the district how using conservation cost share programs make a difference. He has completed many programs to get where he is. Napier used NRCS fencing for pasture mangement. He uses Guyan’s Lime program along with many more. We had around 50 people and gave them a tractor ride back on the pasture after listening to West Virginia extension agents.