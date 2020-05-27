WAYNE — The 2019-2020 school year was anything but normal, which is why Wayne High School graduates were given the opportunity to take part in a parade honoring this milestone in their lives on Saturday in Wayne.
The post-highschool students lined up in their personal cars or were driven by family members during a parade in the Town of Wayne as special way to honor them during this atypical graduation season.
Half the school year was spent at home and special occasions, sports and other gatherings that typically honor those who are finished with school and help to enjoy senior year have been cancelled and/or postponed, therefore parents and others involved in the school system came together to formulate a plan to have some sort of celebration for those students who will not have next year to take part in those experiences.