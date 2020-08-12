Huntington Museum of Art cancels Hilltop Book Sale
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled this year’s Hilltop Book Sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The event, which had been scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 15-16, attracts hundreds of visitors to the indoor spaces of HMoA’s art studios.
“We felt it was best to be safe and cancel this year’s event to protect our staff, volunteers and patrons. We know how much people love this event and we look forward to bringing it back in the future,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming.
For information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
Road closed for parking garage construction
HUNTINGTON — A portion of Charleston Avenue between 15th Street and 15th ½ Alley is closed until the end of the month as construction continues on the new Marshall Health parking garage along 15th Street across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center.
The road is closed for crane work, which began Monday. The road is set to reopen Saturday, Aug. 29.
The finished structure will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots. The space will accommodate students at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy along Hal Greer Boulevard, the Marshall Forensic Science Center and Fairfield Landing apartments, as well as patients of the clinical center, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Pharmacy school receives education accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s continuing education (CE) provider status until 2025.
“In addition to educating the next generation of pharmacists, we provide continuing education for local pharmacists and technicians,” said Tiffany V. Oldaker, M.B.A., C.Ph.T. “Although in-person CE has been limited during the pandemic, plans are underway to offer online CE opportunities soon.” Oldaker coordinates introductory pharmacy practice rotations for students as well as CE events.
During its initial year with CE provider status, the School of Pharmacy offered a total 66 CE credit hours awarded among 22 recipients including both pharmacists and technicians. Topics included assessment and management of the diabetic foot, hazardous drug handling, bloodborne pathogens and immunizations.
Additional information about School of Pharmacy CE events is available by contacting Oldaker at 304-696-7353 or oldaker2@marshall.edu.