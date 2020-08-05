Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

CCTC offers adult welding, automotive classes

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center is announcing a new adult evening program. Beginning Aug. 15, the Welding Technology program will be offered to adults. Upon completion of the course, students will have the opportunity to earn industry certifications.

The program will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m.

In addition to the new welding program, the center is also currently accepting adult students into its existing Automotive Specialization program.

The Cabell County Career Technology Center is located at 1035 Norway Ave. in Huntington. For more information about registering for either course, contact the center’s adult office by calling 304-528-5108 or by sending an email to mgvance@k12.wv.us or avoss@k12.wv.us.

Downtown farmers market held every Wednesday and Saturday

HUNTINGTON — Pullman Square and iHeartMedia continue to host a Huntington Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a variety of fresh produce direct from farm to table.

This year, every Saturday through October, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carver’s Grille also will be set up at the Pullman Square Saturday Farmer’s Market, serving up breakfast bowls and breakfast and lunch specialty sandwiches.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.