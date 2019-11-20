CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled Friday to uphold the conviction of a Fort Gay man who admitted to the shooting death of another man while the pair sat around a fire pit in Glenhayes.
Ronnie Lee Gunther, 62, of Fort Gay, pleaded guilty in 2014, moments before his Wayne County trial for first-degree murder, in exchange for a recommendation of mercy. He has the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
Gunther admitted to the Nov. 6, 2013, shooting death of William Jennings Ward at a home near U.S. 52 in Glenhayes.
In a filing made to the court, Gunther had asked for his conviction to be overturned after the circuit court denied to do so on the grounds that Gunther had received ineffective representation at trial, which was so bad that he was forced to enter a guilty plea.
In the order released earlier this month, the justices unanimously agreed the conviction should be upheld.
Ward died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot at about 8 p.m. while listening to music and talking in a group of about five people, including Gunther. The men were sitting around a portable fire pit outside a neighbor’s residence on Yellow Brick Road.
Authorities said at the time that an argument surrounding injuries to Gunther’s dog escalated to the gunfire and ultimately Ward’s death. Authorities added that Gunther believed either Ward or Ward’s animals had injured his dog.
In the petition to the Supreme Court, Gunther’s appellate attorney, Caleb A. Ellis, said he told police the victim was shot because he “abused women and needed to be ‘taxed.’ ”
Ellis said Gunther continuously asked for new counsel, stating he “bumped heads” with his attorneys because they would not consider his self-defense claim — based on the victim allegedly brandishing a knife — and were forcing him to take a plea. Law enforcement did not recover a knife from the victim and no witnesses said they saw a knife. Recorded phone calls after his arrest indicated the petitioner “strongly coached” his wife on testimony about a knife, which the Supreme Court ruled would have been damaging to his claim of self-defense.
At a September 2014 hearing, he told the judge he would not talk to them any longer.
In his plea forms, he indicated he was unsatisfied with counsel and he did not want to discuss the matter with the court. When questioned about that answer by the judge, Gunther said he had no complaints with his counsel. When asked if he was threatened by the victim, the petitioner said no and that he was drunk as justification to the shooting, the justices said.
When appealing his case to the circuit court in 2017, the defendant testified to his bad relationship with his counsel and their refusal to assert his self-defense theory. His trial attorney testified that a thorough investigation conducted by his office found no evidence of self-defense. His appeal was denied.
The Supreme Court agreed with the circuit court’s ruling, stating a thorough investigation by the attorney’s office and law enforcement was done and had shown no evidence to support the petitioner’s self-defense claim. It ruled that he failed to show his counsel to be deficient.