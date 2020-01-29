HUNTINGTON — Most people have experienced the toll stress and grief can take on their minds, but the serious impact these conditions may have on other vital parts of the body, such as the heart, are often overlooked.
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as “broken heart syndrome,” is a condition that can be brought on by everyday stressors or during periods of intense grief, with symptoms mimicking that of a heart attack or heart failure.
“The patient could feel acute chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating and nausea without coronary artery disease, and they may think they’re having a heart attack,” said Shari Wiley, heart failure nurse practitioner at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“Doctors usually take into account what the patient’s recent history is; if they say they’ve been under a lot of stress, or maybe they’ve just lost their spouse and they have this condition happen to them but there’s no physical reason why, they call it takotsubo syndrome.”
Wiley said while the condition is most common in women, it can happen to anyone, and symptoms typically come on suddenly. And sometimes, it’s not just outside symptoms — according to Wiley, physical damage to the heart can also manifest.
“In some patients, they’ll see some sudden enlargement of the heart muscles and apical ballooning. Sometimes, their enzymes will bump up as if they actually had a heart attack,” Wiley said.
“They come to be checked out, and they may have some structural changes seen on echocardiogram, but have a totally clean heart catheterization.”
Fortunately, Wiley said, these symptoms are temporary and the condition is treatable, typically resolving within three to six months.
However, that doesn’t mean the importance of the syndrome, or that of mental health, should be taken lightly, she said.
“Usually, the patient is prescribed medications and treated it as if they do have the heart disease,” Wiley said. “Doctors watch the patient and bring them back in during that three to six month time period to repeat the echo cardiogram, and eventually they will be able to take them off the medication.”
Proper coping mechanisms and destressing activities can help reduce the risk of broken heart syndrome, as well as other cardiac and physical conditions, according to Melissa Long, licensed psychologist and manager of counseling services at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“Stress and grieving can have just as much of a physical impact on the mind and body as other things like diabetes or high cholesterol,” Long said. “Being depressed and not treating it can have damaging effects on the heart. People don’t realize it, but it is physical.”
Long said destressing through yoga, meditation, exercise and other activities can improve a patient’s mental health.
Getting back into a routine, getting an adequate amount of sleep, prioritizing meals, socializing, exercising and having support, whether it’s with a family member, a spiritual care provider, a counselor or in a support group, are all healthy ways to begin coping with grief.
For those who may be considering seeking professional assistance but are held back by barriers such as finances or time constraints, St. Mary’s is offering a cost-free Navigating Grief Group during the month of February from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday.
“During that time, you will either have access to a licensed mental health professional or a certified spiritual care professional, all of which have significant experience with grief,” Long said.
St. Mary’s also provides free counseling to patients, hospice grief counseling and services to families of patients who die at the facility.
Long said someone who is depressed or grieving and not practicing proper coping is more likely to have cardiac problems in the future than the regular population, even if they don’t experience broken heart syndrome.
She encouraged those who are struggling with their mental health to reach out to a counselor or trusted individual.