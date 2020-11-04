WAYNE — County level races in Wayne County were uncontested during the 2020 General Election with mostly incumbents retaining seats.
Ballots featured only one person with the option of write-ins for Wayne County Commission, Prosecuting Attorney, sheriff, assessor and surveyor.
Incumbents returning to seats for multiple terms include Rick Thompson as sheriff, Ric Browning as assessor and Matthew Strogen as surveyor.
Thomspon was elected in 2016 after a heated sheriff race. He campaigned on both law enforcement experience and tackling crime in the county.
Browning was also elected in 2016 and ran his campaign on being accessible to county residents.
Strogen has held the surveyor seat for nearly 30 years.
New faces in Wayne County include Robert Thompson for Wayne County Commission and Matthew Deerfield for Prosecuting Attorney.
Though Thompson is anything but a “new face,” he will be taking on a new role. He is well-known and well-liked in Wayne after running two terms for the House of Delegates.
Thompson became a standout during his first campaign for HOD, winning one of the open seats by a landslide.
He said he decided to run on the county level to shift his focus on county needs.
Deerfield ran on the promise as prosecutor that he will “do everything in [his] power to continue to make Wayne County a safe and wonderful place for us to live and raise our families.”
He has over 10-years experience working in the prosecuting attorney office.
Other results were not available as of press time.