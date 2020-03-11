ONA, W.Va. — Dana Ryder Jr., who grew up in the eastern Cabell County community of Ona, says he has always been “crafty.”
“My hobbies have ranged from remote-controlled planes to trying to make or build just about anything,” he said. “Today, I love making custom, hand-crafted knives. I guess it’s a good thing no one discouraged me from playing with knives as a kid.”
Ryder said in 2015 he was watching television, and a show on the History Channel ended up changing his life.
“I was watching ‘Forged in Fire’ and decided I wanted to try making swords and knives, like they were doing on the show,” he said.
“Forged in Fire” tests some of the best in the field as they attempt to re-create some of history’s most iconic edged weapons. Former Army Ranger Wil Willis hosts the competition series that sees four master bladesmiths challenged in each episode to forge the swords, which are then tested by a panel of judges.
“I went and bought a forge and started collecting the tools and machines I would need to do it, and quite a few thousand dollars later here I am,” Ryder said.
Ryder, 44, now runs his nearly 3-year-old, one-employee company — Ryder’s Knives — out of a shop next door to his home at 3671 Howells Mill Road in Ona.
The business is more than a mere hobby for Ryder; it’s a passion.
“You have to get over your fear that you can’t do it,” he said. “You have to see what you are really capable of doing. So I put my heart and soul into this business and into each thing I make.”
Ryder has made knives for Christopher Eats restaurant in Barboursville, a local barber shop and several others for individuals.
“I made the Christopher Eats’ knives with their logo on them by acid etching them into the blade,” he said.
In short, etching is a process where you use acid to create images on metal. The process involves coating the metal in an acid resistant substance, appropriately called the resist, then either leaving areas blank or scratching away the cover to make an image.
Ryder said he takes custom orders from both businesses and individuals.
“I made a knife for Scott Jackson of Jackson’s Barbershop for his father, who was the founder of the barbershop, and it had the name of the shop, the year it was founded and his initials,” Ryder said. “I can personalize any knife to the customer’s specifications.”
The American Bladesmith Society (ABS) awards three levels in knife craftsmanship: apprenticeship, journeyman smith and master smith. There are just 180 master smiths in the world. Of those 180, it is estimated that just 10 do so for their full-time income.
“It’s still part-time for me,” said Ryder, who is a master smith. “I am a school bus driver now after several years of working as a machinist.”
Ryder said he will continue the path he took to the industry, teaching others the craft of knife-making through monthly classes. Ryder’s Knives hosts a knife-making class the last Saturday every month.
“We have so many people that want to make their own knife in these classes that I tell everyone to register for them as soon as you can because the class size is limited to 10 people per class,” he said.
The next class is scheduled for Saturday, March 28. The cost is $50 per person.
“You have to be at least 18 and if you are under 18, you must be accompanied by an adult,” he said.
During the class, Ryder students take old railroad spikes, heat them in the forge to temperatures nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, then they are carefully placed on an anvil and students begin swinging away with a forging hammer to shape the knives.
“You have to have an idea in your head, and then start pressing the metal out in that direction with your hammer,” he said.
Ryder said the classes are fun, family-style events.
“We have had people of all ages here making knives,” he said. “There is nothing like that feeling you get when you have made your own custom knife and get to take it home with you. The classes are very popular.”
Ryder said he learned most everything he knows from his mentor, Herb Derr.
“He has been making knives for over 30 years and is well-known all over the country, and I have to give him so much of the credit for my success,” he explained. “I have been to his shop and he has answered my questions, showed me lots of techniques, the things I was doing right and the things I was doing wrong. He is the person I look up to when I need some help.”
Derr said he is impressed by Ryder success.
“He has made a huge investment and the classes he offers are fantastic,” Derr said. “I have enjoyed giving him pointers and seeing the success he is having.”
One of Ryder’s sharpest qualities is his patriotism. His shop has an entire wall dedicated to those who have served or are currently serving in the military and emergency first-responders.
“I honor all military personnel for what they have done for our country,” he said. “I am a firefighter myself with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department with my daughter Mackenzie. I also want to honor EMS, law enforcement and all other first responders in the community by placing their picture on the wall when someone brings one in to the shop. I am proud of them and I want others to be proud of them too.”
Ryder said his biggest dream as a craftsman is to be on the “Forged in Fire” television show.
“I have applied and talked with them, so I am just waiting to see if they will accept me or what else I need to do to get on the show,” he said. “It’s been a long process, and I am waiting on the interview. It’s a pretty competitive show, but I am up for the challenge and really hope I get selected.”
For more information about Ryder Knives and upcoming classes, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Rydersknives/ or call Ryder at 304-638-8366.