HUNTINGTON — No injuries were reported after the Huntington Fire Department fought flames at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington on Tuesday morning for about 30 minutes.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews responded to the call shortly after 9 a.m. when a small fire broke out on a roof above a stairwell on the west side of the building.
Because of the structure’s size, the department sent precautionary crews and the Tower 2 ladder truck to the scene. Additionally, the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby.
“We brought a couple extra crews here just for manpower if we should need them,” Rader said. “We didn’t need them, but I would rather have too much than not enough.”
Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the Medical Center, said the fire broke out during maintenance procedures and was not in an area of the building that was staffed or housing patients.
While the exact cause is under investigation, Rader said it appears the facility was testing a generator, which caused some insulation and some roofing material to catch fire.
“Roofing material has hydrocarbons in it so we want to make sure it’s out before we go,” Rader said. “But we had this fire out and under control very quickly by 9:30, 9:35 a.m.”
Rader said at no time were any patients or employees affected or in danger.