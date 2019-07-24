WAYNE — A Crum, West Virginia, man on home confinement for a previous drug conviction was arrested Saturday after police said they found crystal methamphetamine and other drugs at his home.
Clay McCoy was arrested Saturday by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department on multiple drug charges.
Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release that deputies, the K9 Unit and Fort Gay Police went to McCoy's home with Home Confinement officers, where they found distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, gabapentin, and Suboxone.
McCoy faces several charges of possession with intent to deliver and possessing altered pseudoephedrine.
McCoy was on home confinement from a 2018 drug conviction after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department's Drug Enforcement Unit. During the investigation, members made two undercover controlled buys of oxycodone from McCoy, according to the release.