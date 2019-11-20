CRUM — The Crum Missionary Baptist Ladies Group and several Crum PK-8 Beta Club Members participated in The Dream Tree at the Greenbrier Resort this past Saturday.
Students Maddex Bragg, Leona and Sierra Evans and Morgan Maynard helped unpack over 1,600 gifts and wrap over 100 to be shipped not just to Crum but to needy schools all over the state.
For every hour worked 100 gifts are donated. The final hour count was 28 and 1/2 hours. The students donated two days to travel and do a community service for their club.
This was the first time the Crum PK-8 Beta Club has taken part, however Maxine Newman, Lorri Perry and Janice Corns (who also wrapped over 100 gifts) are return participants from last year.
The members want to say a special thank you for help with transportation to Rick and Ruth Romans.
Ruth Romans also was a big help in the wrapping department.
Sponsor Vicki Ramey said she was excited to combine the two groups and have such a sweet spirit in serving the Children of our state.
For more information regarding this and other activities at Crum PK-8 contact Principal Nona Newsome or Victory Ramey at 304-393-3200.