CRUM — On Friday, Crum PK-8 hosted its annual Veterans Day program honoring all local veterans in attendance.

Brigadier General Tim Hill spoke to students, and Band Director Chuck Newman led Crum Mountaineer students in musical performances while Beta spoke in honor of Veterans.

The Tolsia High School JROTC participated with a presentation honoring all branches of service.

Veterans were honored with a luncheon immediately following the ceremony.

Principal Nona Newsome said she would like to thank all of those that attended.

