CRUM — Crum Public Service District, a public service district, filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, a request for an increase in its rates for furnishing water service to its customers in Wayne County.
The Staff of the Public Service Commission has reviewed the application and recommended that there be a multi-step declining rate increase. The Step 1 rates would take effect immediately upon approval and would last until Nov. 1, 2020. Afterward, they would be replaced by lower Supplemental Step 1 rates for two years, whereupon they would be replaced by Supplemental Step 2 rates, which include a further decline, although they would still represent an increase over current rates.
The district has not objected to the staff recommended rates, which are listed in the accompanying chart.
The commission may adopt rates and charges for the district which are the same as, greater than or less than the staff-recommended rates and charges.
Anyone desiring to protest the proposed changes must do so in writing within ten days of the date of publication of the notice. All protests should be addressed to the Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323.