LAVALETTE – A Cabell County man will serve a minimum of 15-years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Tudor’s Biscuit World employee at the Lavalette location in March.
Gary Lee Damron, 46, plead no-contest to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with mercy for the murder of Keilee Sparks, 29. Damron will serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole.
According to witnesses, Damron arrived at the Lavalette Tudor’s around 9:30 a.m. March 13, 2020 and shot Sparks, before fleeing to his home in Cabell County. Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived 10 minutes later.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale said Damron and Sparks had been in a relationship and the incident was a result of a domestic situation.
Boyd County court documents show Damron and Sparks had filed a combined five different domestic violence protection orders against each other between 2015 and 2017.
In July 2017, Sparks had filed an order against Damron claiming he had pulled her by her hair and choked her while pinning her to the ground with his knee. Sparks said good Samaritans intervened and allowed her to seek help at a nearby fire station.
Later that month, Damron filed an order against Sparks stating she showed up to his home and began throwing things at him in his living room.
Both orders were dropped against each other when the two settled the custody of their child, which resulted in Damron receiving visitation rights.