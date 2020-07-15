LAVALETTE — A local veteran and his wife have a new roof thanks to the partnership between American Legion Post 177 and Thoroughbred Construction Group.
Debbie and Michael McElwain’s roof suffered extensive damage as a result of a heavy windstorm over a month ago. Michael McElwain, a veteran who is 100% disabled, reached out to several construction companies, but their estimates were far beyond his price range. That’s when he turned to a local American Legion chapter for assistance.
American Legion Post 177 Commander Edward Walker said when the McElwain family reached out, he immediately began searching for an affordable option and soon launched a fundraiser to gather the necessary funds.
Thoroughbred Construction Group submitted a bid for approximately $13,000. Walker said the fundraising efforts yielded only a fraction of that — about $2,000.
“All of the donations still didn’t cover the cost we needed, but after talking with (Thoroughbred) they said, ‘Well, how about we just donate it,’ and that’s exactly what happened,” he said.
Walker said the two sides worked together for around three months to complete the roof replacement project and the recent install was the culmination of a community effort.
“What they have done for us has given us peace of mind knowing we don’t have to worry about a roof leak anymore. The generosity of these two organizations, to give so much to a veteran, does both of our hearts good,” Debbie McElwain said.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to fix our roof.”