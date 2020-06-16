WAYNE — The final canvased election results are in, and after a three vote difference the night of general election separated two candidates, the result stands with updated numbers.
Advancing to the general election will be Democrats Thompson with 1,255 votes and leader Ric Griffith with 2,164 votes. Republican representatives include Derrick Evans who received 2,189 votes and Jason Stephens with 1,090.
Thompson, who is the former Mayor of Fort Gay and Police Judge, credited his Wayne County schools peers for helping him to receive the nomination as well as face to face campaigning.
“I worked really hard — I was telling everyone I put over 1,600 miles on my vehicle just traveling and campaigning and it paid off,” Thompson said. “I am a school service personnel, and over the last few years we have had so much trouble with our insurance and our benefits and I knew that we had to get someone in there that knew what it was like to live that kind of life. I was hoping that the teachers and the service personnel would really get behind me to fight for that cause — because I would be fighting for myself. I was endorsed by the school service personnel union, so I definitely feel a lot of my support came from there and I can’t thank them enough for backing me.”
Republican Evans received the most votes countywide, and said his values and God are the reason why.
“It was very humbling to see that lead in votes,” Evans said. “There were a lot of people out there supporting me and I am so glad to know that our message got out there and that the people in Wayne County chose me.”
Evans is very well-known for his pro-life activism, and he believes sharing those values with voters in the county was able to get him this far.
“The majority of people in Wayne County are pro-life, and they support gun rights — which I do as well — so I think that will continue to set me apart heading to the general election as well,” he said. “Moving forward we are just going to keep doing the same and keep praying and hope that the people in the county continue to get behind me and support me.”
This is Evans second time running for District 19. His running mate, Stephens also represents second amendment rights and also wants to bring business to the county.
“I’m a small business owner and have had several others in the past,” Stephens said. “I started studying business management at Huntington Business College and went on to study international business management at Post University. I understand that small business in our area is a huge part of our daily lives and economy. Wayne County and West Virginia have had many politicians come and go who promise us better things are coming but never seem to happen.”
Stephens said he wants to work to see some of those failed promises come through.
Griffith, who will be on the Democratic ballot, is also a business owner and well known in the county for community involvement.
“It never has been more evident that high-speed internet service is needed to augment business development, and to give all West Virginia students on-line learning chances,” Griffith said. “Great internet access is imperative for a prosperous business climate and the well-trained, educated workforce needed to develop and sustain it.”
The 2020 general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.