HUNTINGTON — While install-it-yourself home security cameras and systems might have well-known privacy concerns, local residents who might not be able to afford a traditional system say the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to knowing what is happening around them.
Traditional companies might have more advanced products — such as video monitoring, environmental protection features and home automatic features — but they come at a higher cost, with contracts.
While setup costs might be comparable, drastically different monthly fees, availability to homeowners, credit checks, and required contracts make do-it-yourself systems, such as Ring, a better fit for lower-income families.
For less than $100 and $3 per month after that, only if you want footage stored, property owners can install their own doorbell video system to their home and see who is going in and out. The new systems have helped communities create their own neighborhood watch, especially in low-income areas where a full video security system might be too costly.
The cameras offer a wide view of wherever they are positioned and give homeowner alerts via phone with live video whenever the device senses movement. It can even help neighbors track an individual as they go house to house or connect related crimes in their community, via a neighbor message board.
The videos can also be forwarded to law enforcement officers for their use in investigations.
Ring, which is owned by Amazon, partners with more than 400 agencies across the United States to identify crime-related video footage recorded in their area and could forward those videos to authorities. Participation in that is voluntary, and users can opt out.
Law enforcement agencies are allowed access to the Ring Neighbors app at no cost. However, law enforcement says they can’t just “tap into” homeowner’s cameras. Some agencies across the country have even raffled off free cameras in partnership with the manufacturers to help keep an eye on crime.
In 2019, a group of U.S. senators questioned Amazon about the security of its Ring doorbell cameras following reports some Ukraine-based employees had accessed video from customers’ home. The Associated Press also reported multiple families reporting incidents of their cameras being hacked with the assailants tormenting families with racial slurs and encouraging children to perform destructive behaviors.
The ACLU states it creates “an unmitigated disaster” for the privacy of many neighborhoods, the Associated Press said, because of the unknown of who will have access to any tapes and for how long. Others say that these systems thrive on a community’s fear of crime, when crime numbers are decreasing across the country.
D. Smith, a West End resident who asked his full name not be used for safety and security reasons, has installed cameras around his rental. He recently installed a Ring system at his mother’s house, but he also uses a company like Vivint for his own home. He said having access to watch his mother’s house is a relief because she recently broke her hip, and it allows him and her to communicate with visitors and others without having to be at the home.
“It gives my mom a little bit of security knowing that I can also see what’s going on around her while I’m home or while I’m at work,” he said.
He said he keeps four cameras around his rental property for a 360-degree view.
“These cameras help me keep backpackers on bikes from breaking into my rental, which happens to be next door to my mom’s,” Smith said.
“I honestly believe people are turning to video surveillance because of the rise in crime. The Ring doorbell allows neighbors to share videos and notices. I’m not sure if you’ve seen how it actually works, but it allows other Ring doorbells to notify each other if you allow it to spread the word about a suspicious person.”
Samantha Burgess, of Winfield, West Virginia, said while she couldn’t afford a high monthly fee, her doorbell camera helps with her anxiety and puts her worries to rest.
“I know companies I grew up watching TV commercials for are safer, but we really couldn’t afford the monthly fees on our income,” she said. “But at least with (our camera), I know when there is a package at my door or when it’s someone soliciting whatever product. I haven’t caught a crime yet, but I love not having to answer the door when I don’t expect company.”