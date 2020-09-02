CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has extended the deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses and other identification cards to the end of the calendar year.
Any driver’s license, identification card, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until Dec. 31, 2020.
Monday’s announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until Sept. 30. The new extension applies to driver’s license and ID card transactions only.
Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk if they are not making changes to the required information. Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards, and new issuance of driver’s licenses and ID cards, may be made by visiting go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.
DMV appointments can be made by phone or online or from a mobile device or computer. Appointments are available for Driver Skills testing, driver’s license or ID transaction, knowledge testing, vehicle transaction, Motorcycle Skills testing, renew vehicle registration and CDL test card.
Vehicle transactions are not included in the new extension, and have an expiration date of Sept. 30 (with an original expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later). However, vehicle transactions can be taken care of in a variety of ways. Title work may be done through the mail, by appointment in the regional offices or by using the secure drop boxes outside of each office, except the Fairmont Exam Center.
Vehicle registration renewals may be done online, at a kiosk, through the mail, over the phone, by appointment at many regional offices, at local county sheriff’s departments, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each regional office. If using the drop box, transaction paperwork is mailed back to them once completed.
For more information, visit the DMV website.