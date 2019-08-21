By COURTNEY HESSLER
For The Wayne County News
KENOVA - As the dog days of summer move upon us, local pooches cooled off Sunday with a dip in the Dreamland Pool in Kenova.
The 2019 Doggy Day Swim at Dreamland Pool was hosted by the Tri-State K-9 services and the City of Kenova.
For just $5 a dog, dozens of canines and their owners were given free roam of the pool one time before it was drained for the fall. Balls and ropes flew through the air as the more daring dogs raced into the pool, while other cautious dogs clung to their owners letting the water gently glide around them.
Jeff Adkins, with Tri-State K-9 Services and ball handler for some of the pooches, said the event is important for the canine community.
"There's not many pools left, and there's not many capable of having a dog swim," he said. "We weren't able to do it last year, and I wanted to do everything I could to bring it back."
It would be difficult to remain in a bad mood as dozens of pooches ran up and down the pool deck before jumping into the water while chasing balls or their humans while barking at their companion dogs.
Adkins said he couldn't think of a happier occasion.
"I do a lot of events for other things that are therapy dog related for kids and people who are sick," he said.
"But look for yourself, there's a lot of people who are happy today."
Bethany Presley, of Ironton, said the event combined her two favorite things - her dog and swimming.
"If I could do this every day I would, but I'll take just a few hours if that's what I can get," she said. "We love going to the dog park and getting out, but this is even better."
About 40 to 50 raffle items were given away at Sunday's swim, as well. A food truck and a demonstrations of a new AKC Fit Dog program to help owners exercise owners' and dogs' mind and body were also given. The draining of the pool's water took place after the event, marking the end of the summer's pool days.