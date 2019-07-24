The new addition is located across from the Tiger Mart Exxon, which is just inside town limits.
Dollar General touts that it is "proud to be America's neighborhood general store" on the official website.
"We strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable with more than 15,000 convenient, easy-to-shop stores in 44 states," the website says.
"Our stores deliver everyday low prices on items including food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, family apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and much more from America's most-trusted brands and products, along with Dollar General's high-quality private brands."
The company opened in 1939, and from serving customers with value and convenience and employees with career opportunities to serving the communities each store calls home through literacy and education, Dollar General has been committed to its mission of serving others since the company's inception.
Patricia Stafford Sanders said she is thankful for the store addition in Fort Gay.
"I, for one, am so thankful for a Dollar general store in our town, if someone would have said we would have one in the past, some maybe would have laughed. But here it is," Sanders said. "How convenient this is especially in the winter to walk to, if snowed in."
Another resident, Sarah Vance, said she is so glad to see Fort Gay growing, and attributed that growth to Major Joetta Hatfield. Laura Kerr said the store is a great addition.
"The Dollar General will be a great addition to folks around there [Fort Gay] and those that live on Mill Creek," she said.
For more information, visit the store's Fort Gay location or visit the official website at www.dollargeneral.com.