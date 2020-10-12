Essential reporting in volatile times.

HocusPocus
A new program called Communities In Schools will be hosting a drive-in viewing of Hocus Pocus Oct. 17 in the parking lot at Wayne High School. The lot will open at 7:15 and movie will begin at 8 p.m.

The free event, hosted by Communities In Schools, is set for Oct. 17 in the parking lot at WHS. The lot will open at 7:15 and movie will begin at 8 p.m.

To promote social distancing, attendees are asked to stay in the vehicle and tune to radio station 101.1 FM to stream the audio for the movie.

Donations of nonperishable food or a clothing item to benefit the local school community is encouraged. 

Communities In Schools is a new program of Wayne County Schools offering resources to students to assist them in succeeding in school and life and assisting in removing barriers hindering them. 

The event is meant to encourage family engagement and community involvement.

