CHARLESTON — In-person early voting beings today, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR’s COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations and Voters such as
Stay home when sick or after recent close contact with a person with COVID-19
Educate poll workers about when they should stay home and when they can return to work.
Poll workers who are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently had a close contact with a person with COVID-19 should stay home. Ensure that poll locations are adequately staffed to cover any sick workers who need to stay home.
CDC’s criteria can help inform when poll workers may return to work:
- If they have been sick with COVID-19
- If they have recently had a close contact with a person with COVID-19
- If they have tested positive for COVID-19
Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Etiquette
Provide an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol for use at each step in the voting process where voters interact with poll workers, after using the voting machine, and as the final step in the voting process. Place alcohol-based hand sanitizer in visible, frequently used locations such as registration desks, where “I Voted” stickers are dispensed, and exits. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers may not be compatible with electronic voting equipment and may damage paper ballots. Poll workers and voters should ensure their hands are completely dry before handling these items.
Encourage poll workers to wash their hands frequently (e.g., before entering the polling location, before and after breaks or shifts, after touching or handling masks or PPE, after using the restroom, after touching shared surfaces or objects) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Encourage workers and voters to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed immediately with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Masks
Recommend and reinforce the use of masks among all workers. Masks are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Information should be provided to workers on proper use, removal, and washing of masks.
Encourage voters to use masks while in the polling location. In jurisdictions where voters’ masks may need to be removed to support identification procedures, alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be provided at the station so voters can sanitize their hands after removing their masks. A plastic barrier between the voter and the poll worker can provide additional protection. Post signs providing instruction on proper removal and handlingpdf icon of masks.
Adequate Supplies
Ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Supplies include soap, hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol (placed at every station, if supplies allow), paper towels, tissues, disinfectant wipes, and no-touch trash cans.
Signs and Messages
Post signs in highly visible locations (e.g., at entrances, in restrooms) that promote everyday protective measurespdf icon and describe how to stop the spreadpdf icon of germs such as by properly washing hands and properly wearing a maskimage icon.
Include messages about behaviors that prevent the spread of COVID-19 when communicating with voters (such as on websites, in videos, in emails, and on social media accounts).
To the extent consistent with applicable law, ensure that any signage and messages are accessible to voters with disabilities, for example by providing large print or braille versions or having audible messages with the same information.
Social Distancing
Remind voters upon arrival to leave space between themselves and others. Encourage voters to stay at least 6 feet apart. Polling places may provide signs, or other visual cues such as floor markings, decals, or chalk marks to help voters and workers remember this.
Have plans to manage lines to ensure social distancing can be maintained.
Clearly mark points of entry and exit to avoid bottlenecks.
Discourage voters and workers from greeting others with physical contact (e.g., handshakes). Include this reminder on signs about social distancing.
Those who are not planning to vote in-person may request an absentee ballot until Oct. 28. Applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.
Tuesday, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation.
As of Oct. 20, there were 138,073 statewide absentee ballots requested and 91,298 statewide absentee ballots cast out of a total of 1,268,460 registered voters in the state.
As of today, 136,562 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 98.9% of ballots requested.
In addition to the portal, voters may also print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.