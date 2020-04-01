EAST LYNN — A recreational destination in Wayne County is closing it’s gates for the season as COVID-19 continues to spread.
East Fork campgrounds at East Lynn Lake will be closed to the public until further notice, park officials announced.
“As of right now, we’re following CDC guidelines and have shutdown all recreation areas including the campgrounds at East Lynn,” Park Ranger Mike Maaninen said. “The lakeside boat ramp is the only thing that will remain open to the public.”
The campground was scheduled to open for the season on Friday, May 11 and remain open until Sunday, October 11. Maaninen said all reservations made for that time have been cancelled and refunded to patrons.
East Fork campgrounds consist of 170 individual camp sites a boat ramp, amphitheater, playground, basketball and volleyball courts.
As the situation continues to develop and park officials receive more information, the circumstances could change for East Lynn. Maaninen said the decision came from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
In the meantime, park employees will continue to work until otherwise instructed.
“The situation and the information we are getting changes almost hourly,” said Maaninen. “As of right now, everyone is still working.”
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District also closed the gates to Rotary Park, McClelland Park, Altizer Park and the Ritter Park Amphitheater beginning Tuesday, and the parking area for Ritter Park will be closed to discourage any gatherings.
“We’ve done our best to leave parks open as long as we can, but with the past weekend and the beautiful weather, people just aren’t listening,” said Kathy McKenna, interim director of GHPRD. “Our parks that we can lock the gates to, we’re going to do that, and although we can’t completely close Ritter, hopefully that sends a message that we are locking them down the best that we can.”
The walking path at Ritter and Memorial Parks remain open, with strict social distancing — maintain a distance of six feet from people who are not a part of your household.
In addition, Huntington police will immediately begin taking action against social gatherings that are in violation of Gov. Jim Justice’s “stay at home” order.
“We simply are not going to tolerate blatant disregard for the order. Doing so creates a public health hazard and not only places our community at risk, but it places at risk all of our health care professionals and first responders,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release Monday. “The Huntington Police Department will enforce the order on any large social gatherings that are outside its scope to the fullest extent of the law, including the issuance of citations or arrests if necessary.”
The city encouraged anyone with a complaint about a gathering or nonessential business operating to call 911.
In Hurricane, Mayor Scott Edwards announced Monday morning that all public parks in the city would be closed until further notice.
“Over the past two weeks, people have not followed rules and suggestions of what not to do, so therefore, they must be closed,” Edwards said in a Facebook post. “The stay at home order we are under is not a vacation and yet so many people seem to be treating it as such instead of understanding the importance of this needed action.”
Edwards encouraged the public to assume all friends and neighbors are COVID-19 positive, stay at home, maintain proper social distancing and wash hands multiple times a day in order to curb the spread of the virus.
“We will all make it through this, but it will be much faster and with fewer deaths if everyone just follows the rules and suggestions,” he said.
The decisions follow the closure of parks in the Village of Barboursville last week and Kanawha County on Sunday.
In Ashland, city officials had to remove the basketball rims in Central Park on Monday, according to Matt Perkins, Ashland mayor pro-tem.
The Boyd County Health Department confirmed four coronavirus cases this week. All four currently are isolating at home and are compliant with public health recommendations.
While Central Park is closed as part of a social distancing campaign, the sidewalk around the park and Ashland’s Riverfront Park remain open, Perkins said.
Other cities in the area, like Flatwoods, Kentucky, also made the choice to shut down parks to foster social distancing.