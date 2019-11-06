The community of East Lynn had developed along the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in the 1860s under the name Twin Creek. After the Adkins Mill Post was established there in 1868, the community itself took on the name Adkins Mills. Its final named change to East Lynn occurred in 1891, and the community continues to carry that name today.
For its entire existence, East Lynn had been a small farming village supplying local farmers with necessary items and a market for their goods.
In 1902, the East Lynn Coal Company and the Big Sandy, East Lynn, and Guyan Railroad were established, initiating the coal industry in the town.
For the next two decades, the town flourished as coal and money flowed from the mines and people arrived from all over southern West Virginia to work there.
In 1908, the community was incorporated as an official municipality and elected its first mayor, recorder, and town council. The peak of East Lynn’s early growth occurred in 1917 when eleven coal companies were in operation in the town.
That prosperity was dealt a harsh blow in early November of 1919, one hundred years ago this week. The town had no fire protection, and because of that, insurance was hard to obtain, and the rate was high. Few residents and businesses had insurance. Every building in town was constructed of wood.
On the morning of Thursday, November 6, a fire erupted in the back of Byron Dean’s clothing store. It went unnoticed for a while before any warning was raised and soon spread. The citizens tried in vain to save the town by using a bucket brigade. By the time the fire was extinguished, eleven buildings had been destroyed, and $40,000 in damage had been done—a huge chunk out of a small town. Since few of the business owners had insurance, most of the destruction was a total loss. Byron Dean lost $10,500 with the destruction of his clothing store. He only had $400 insurance, and nothing was saved. Fletcher Lloyd lost $7,000 with his Bee Hive Store; however, he was able to save some furniture. Byron Osburn had $1,400 insurance on his store, but the loss was $6,000.
Lucian Lloyd had purchased the East Lynn Hotel just a few weeks earlier and had bought eighty dollars’ worth of paint for the building; however, he had no insurance on the hotel, and it was a total loss.
Dan Jones’s movie theater was destroyed along with Ralph C. Taylor’s movie projector. Okey Lloyd, mine foreman for the East Lynn Coal Company, was able to save half of his household goods when his house burned.
Harry Aldridge’s barbershop was completely destroyed, and he had no insurance.
Cain Napier’s house was destroyed; he was only able to save a few things. James Pate Clark Jr.’s livery stable was a complete loss, and he had no insurance. Burnie Ketchum, who also had no insurance, lost his house. George Clay, the town recorder, lived in the East Lynn Hotel and lost all his property. It was believed “fire bugs” (arsonists) started the fire, but no clues to their identity could be found, and no one was arrested.
The state fire marshal was planning an investigation.
Many of the business structures in East Lynn would be rebuilt over the following decade, and the coal industry would expand greatly during that same time. Years later, in 1955, a large part of the town was destroyed by fire once again, initiating the final decline of East Lynn’s prosperity as a coal town.