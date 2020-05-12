WAYNE – A local resident recently made the decision to use his stimulus money given by the United States Federal Government in a special way.
East Lynn resident Rodney Scott donated his $1,200 to Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center instead of keeping the money for himself.
Scott said in a card given to the facility "Thank you for your kindness, care, support, love and courage you give for our loved ones in your hands."
A statement from the facility thanked the man for the generous donation.
"From the patients and employees at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, thank you to Rodney Scott for donating his $1,200 stimulus check to our center," a statement from the center said. "Your kind words, wonderful gesture is greatly appreciated."
The facility was overrun with a large outbreak of the novel coronavirus back in April, with 33 employees and 36 patients who were positive for COVID-19 after enough tests to cover the entire facility were procured.
Today, the facility has 17 positive and 24 negative patients and for employees, 5 positive and 74 negative tests with one pending.
There are 17 patients who tested positive and now have now tested negative and are on track for recovery. Five patients are currently being treated in the hospital.
–The Wayne County News