HUNTINGTON — While community Easter egg hunts are canceled, one Easter Bunny is still helping kids celebrate the holiday during this time of social isolation.
“I have been dressing up as the Easter Bunny and going to school lunch distribution sites during the week and, with the school week over, I will be hitting the park,” said Lauren Carte, recreation superintendent with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD).
Carte set up shop as the Easter Bunny in front of Camp Mad Anthony Wayne from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 — waving to those who drive by. Camp Mad Anthony Wayne is located at 2125 Spring Valley Drive, and Carte says strict social distancing rules apply.
“You can’t stop and get out of the car — no stopping,” she said. “The Easter Bunny is following the rules of social distancing.”
Earlier in the week, the Easter Bunny ventured “Out Wayne” and to April Dawn Park in Milton for social distancing visits and egg distribution during school lunch distribution to children staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Carte says the Easter Hare also made sure to send eggs along with the lunch delivery to Stepping Stones boys’ home in Lavalette and the Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo.
“We wanted to hit counties and communities that we serve,” she said.
Carte said the GHPRD already purchased over 20,000 pre-filled eggs for planned Easter events. Last year, more than 4,000 children hunted the 20,000 eggs that had been spread evenly through three fields at Ritter Park for the district’s sixth annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.
“That’s lots of eggs with candy, and we didn’t want them to go to waste,” Carte said. “So after trying on the bunny outfit and going outside of where I live and everyone loving it, the decision was made that this would be a wonderful way to distribute these pre-filled Easter eggs.”