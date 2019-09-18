By FRED PACE
HUNTINGTON - Recognizing a historic over-dependence on the coal industry and the distress caused by that industry's decline, Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. in Wayne, has developed a unique workforce model focused on transforming communities in southern West Virginia.
On Thursday, the Heinz Family Foundation recognized Dennison's achievements by naming him as the recipient of the prestigious 24th Heinz Award in the Technology, Economy and Employment category.
"The Heinz Awards recognizes Brandon for his thoughtful, holistic approach to addressing the trauma long afflicting the people, communities and land of southern West Virginia in the wake of coal's decline," said Teresa Heinz, chairman of the Heinz Family Foundation. "Brandon has not stopped at simply identifying need and equipping individuals with employable skills. He has developed a model that harnesses the tremendous potential, talent and courage of Appalachia's people, while also creating new, sustainable jobs in emerging fields and addressing the social barriers that have hindered opportunity in an area that for decades powered the economic growth of our country. In presenting Brandon with this year's Heinz Award, we are not only recognizing what has been achieved, we are also celebrating the bright future that is being created for the communities of Appalachia."Established by Teresa Heinz in 1993 to honor the memory of her late husband, U.S. Sen.John Heinz, the awards recognizing extraordinary achievements of individuals in the areas of greatest importance to him.
"This was a tremendous honor and a big surprise," Dennison said.As part of the accolade, Dennison will receive an unrestricted cash award of $250,000.
"The vast majority of this award will be put back into Coalfield Development, and one of the things I am specifically going to do is to create a lifelong learning fund so employees of Coalfield Development can tap that fund for their own training, development and learning," he said.
Coalfield Development's transformative model of employment-based social enterprise works to end generational poverty in the state and create a new, diverse and environmentally sustainable economy.
"We are putting people back to work in jobs they can be proud of, and we are saying our economy needs to be more than one thing," Dennison said while giving a tour of the company's West Edge Factory in the Westmoreland area of Huntington last week.
West Edge Factory by Coalfield Development has 20,000 square feet of community meeting space, a theater, a solar installation learning center and practice roof and an agricultural aggregation and distribution facility.
Coalfield Development's workforce program strives to put low-income young adults and laid-off coal miners back to work and sets them up for a lifetime of employment by providing jobs with training, paid college tuition and technical certification and life skills support, according to Dennison.
Coalfield's approach follows a 33-6-3 model: 33 hours a week spent in on-the-job training, along with participation in workshops and trainings; six hours a week devoted to community college and business classes for an associate degree in applied sciences; and three hours a week committed to personal development coaching and life skills.
Dennison said to date over 200 people have made it through the 2 1/2-year program.
"We have about a two-thirds completion rate," Dennison said. "But for everyone that has completed the program, we have a 100% job placement rate. This is a very holistic and effective program."
Dennison said the job training program is different from most he has seen.
"Most job training is designed to meet the needs of existing employers, but in Appalachia we have a whole economy that needs to be rebuilt and redesigned," Dennison said. "In the long run, what benefits employees is to have a healthy economy that is diversified, not dependent on a single industry, and has lots of different opportunities for lots of different kinds of people."
Dennison said Coalfield hired its first crew in 2012.
"We quickly saw the deep complexity of the poverty we were dealing with," Dennison explained. "There are very real differences between generational poverty and circumstantial poverty. The work ethic of our crew was tremendous. They were showing up early and would work for as long as we'd let them. They had a ton of creativity and energy. What was tripping us up was not so much on the job site, but on the home front. Our crew members were faced with a cascade of never-ending challenges - transportation challenges with a car breaking down; financial challenges with debt piling up and bad credit scores; health and emotional challenges; the ability to find childcare. Some were even dealing with food insecurity. All of these interrelate and compound over time, and it just gets harder and harder to get ahead. We added life skills training to help address and provide support for those kinds of issues."
Travis Jones, crew chief for Saw's Edge Woodshop, which transforms reclaimed materials into furniture and home decor at the West Edge Factory, said the three hours of life skills training is vital to the success of the model.
"We ask questions, they ask questions and we talk about the importance of personal development," Jones said.
Coalfield is also incubating new businesses that provide a place for those job skills to be put to work in a way that is healing to communities and to land in Appalachia left damaged by the mining industry.
"Our vision is to rebuild the Appalachian economy and show what a diversified economy can look like in southern West Virginia," Dennison said. "So the more companies we can incubate in various sectors and fields of work, the more diversified our economy becomes."
Coalfield Development owns a family of social enterprises that are staffed by people facing barriers to employment. It launched Revitalize Appalachia in 2012, developing the green-collar workforce on projects that include rejuvenating empty buildings.
Dennison says Coalfield Development helped start southern West Virginia's first solar installation company in 2013, Solar Holler.
"Solar Holler is a business incubation success story," Dennison said. "We still train workers in the solar field, but the social enterprise is now part of that company."
The idea is that the enterprises grow to the point where they can stand on their own, according to Dennison.
"Once they can stand on their own, that frees up space and money to incubate a new one," he said.
Since 2013, the organization incubated two wood shops, a coffee shop and an antique mall.
Coalfield also has an enterprise called Refresh Appalachia, which produces vegetables and other fresh foods for sale to local restaurants and institutions.
The newest social enterprise is SustainU, which makes shirts out of recycled material and holds a license with Major League Baseball where the shirts are sold from kiosks in stadium gift shops.
"They are up to 12 employees now," he said. "The future looks very bright for SustainU."
In addition to starting new enterprises, Coalfield is part of region-wide coalitions to address systematic challenges. Reintegrate Appalachia is a collaborative effort to support people in recovery from drug addiction in finding employment, and the Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition is a three-state network exploring more innovative, sustainable approaches to mine land reclamation.
