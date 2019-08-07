WAYNE — The Energy Express program in Wayne County wrapped up on Friday, July 26.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our Site Supervisors, Community Coordinators and Mentors for their hard work.
Through their efforts, nearly 200 elementary school youth throughout Wayne County worked to maintain or improve their abilities with word letter identification, reading fluency and passage comprehension.
Many thanks to all the "celebrity readers" that each site secured to help children engage with reading.
The children also received two nutritious meals every day and participated in lots of fun activities to help make "reading come alive." The Energy Express program commenced on June 7, 2019.
For more information, please contact Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at 304-272-6839 / julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu at the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office.