WAYNE – Police are investigating after property was reported stolen from the Wayne County Schools bus garage.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, a Wayne County Sheriff's Department School Resource Deputy was contacted by the Wayne County Board of Education to respond to the Wayne County Schools bus garage in October to investigate a possible breaking and entering into the garage.
According to the report, three Turbos used to increase horsepower on engines valued at approximately $9,000 were stolen.
During the investigation, the Deputy discovered other criminal activity.
The School Resource Deputy and Wayne County Sheriff Dept Drug Enforcement Unit Detectives have been conducting an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.
According to Thompson, the Turbos are still unaccounted for and if anyone has any information regarding this investigation or the location of the Turbos should contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 304-272-6378.