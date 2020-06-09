WAYNE – West Virginia is gradually emerging from the COVID-19 shutdown, but many people may remain hesitant about going out in public. Many area museums remain closed or limited in their operating capacity as well. Luckily for all the history buffs out there, a platform exists for people to explore Wayne County history from the comfort of their home, or while social distancing outdoors.
Clio is a free website and mobile application with roots right here in the Tri-State area. It is designed to serve as a digital museum, able to preserve history anywhere and no matter whether or not a place has a historical marker or special designation.
This unique, multimedia system identifies historical sites in a given area and provides information on them. Each site has its own entry, which includes a brief summary, pictures, video, audio narrations, directions through Google Maps, 360˚ images, a bibliography, and links to additional resources such as websites, books, and articles. Multiple entries can also be strung together to create a walking or driving tour.
The platform is easy to use and is regularly updated to provide new and better features for users.
The Clio app was created in 2013 at Marshall University by history professor Dr. David Trowbridge. It originally began as a project for a single American history course, and has since grown to include over 35,000 entries around the United States.
Entries are written by students, professors, local historians, museums, and historical organizations. Any person or institution can create an account for free to develop entries.
All submitted entries go through a vetting process to ensure that they are accurate and well-written. Because not all entries are perfect, and because historical sites can change over time, account holders can edit entries to improve or update its content.
Clio is funded by a variety of donations and grants, including from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Knight Foundation.
Because the app originated at Marshall, West Virginia and the local area in particular is saturated with entries and walking tours.
There are dozens of historical sites in Wayne County represented on the app, many of which no longer exist. They include the Brinkley Bridge, the Wayne County Poor Farm, Dreamland Pool, Fort Gay High School, Kenova Elementary School, the Marshall Plane Crash site, the First Congregational Church of Ceredo, roadside historical markers, and the sites of several Civil War skirmishes.
There are also walking tours for the towns of Ceredo and Kenova respectively. They offer a great chance for users to walk around either town and discover local history, while also getting a good workout.
Recently a virtual tour was created for Heritage Farm Museum & Village. It is part of a new feature introduced on Clio in 2019 that allows entire tours to be placed inside museums or parks, and Heritage Farm was one of the first institutions to try it. The tour begins with archival audio of the late founder Mike Perry welcoming guests to the farm. It then takes users through several of Heritage Farm’s museums buildings and other sites, accompanied by audio narrations from members of the Perry Family and knowledgeable docents. As with all the other content on Clio, the Heritage Farm tour can be accessed either on site or at home.
Whether you are staying home or venturing out in public, Clio provides a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about Wayne County’s history this summer. Going forward, it will prove to be one of the most essential tools in preserving our local history.
To check out Clio you can go to www.theclio.com or download the app for free on all Apple and Android devices.